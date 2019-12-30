All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 4186 BEVERLY Lane NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
4186 BEVERLY Lane NE
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:45 AM

4186 BEVERLY Lane NE

4186 Beverly Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
North Buckhead
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4186 Beverly Lane Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly updated, 2-level home on a basement in prime Buckhead location & walking distance to highly coveted Sarah Smith Elementary. Relax on your beautiful, spacious, multi-level deck w/ multiple doors for access. New front landscape done after pics! Charming space w/ hardwood floors and brand new carpet th/out, BRAND NEW paint top to bottom, large living space. Master suite is private on upper level. Finished basement with large storage closet and access to 2-car garage. Shopping and restaurants just blocks away. Steps away from Blue Heron Nature Preserve. Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4186 BEVERLY Lane NE have any available units?
4186 BEVERLY Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4186 BEVERLY Lane NE have?
Some of 4186 BEVERLY Lane NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4186 BEVERLY Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
4186 BEVERLY Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4186 BEVERLY Lane NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4186 BEVERLY Lane NE is pet friendly.
Does 4186 BEVERLY Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 4186 BEVERLY Lane NE offers parking.
Does 4186 BEVERLY Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4186 BEVERLY Lane NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4186 BEVERLY Lane NE have a pool?
No, 4186 BEVERLY Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 4186 BEVERLY Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 4186 BEVERLY Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4186 BEVERLY Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4186 BEVERLY Lane NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30081
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus