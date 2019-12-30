4186 BEVERLY Lane NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly updated, 2-level home on a basement in prime Buckhead location & walking distance to highly coveted Sarah Smith Elementary. Relax on your beautiful, spacious, multi-level deck w/ multiple doors for access. New front landscape done after pics! Charming space w/ hardwood floors and brand new carpet th/out, BRAND NEW paint top to bottom, large living space. Master suite is private on upper level. Finished basement with large storage closet and access to 2-car garage. Shopping and restaurants just blocks away. Steps away from Blue Heron Nature Preserve. Pets allowed.