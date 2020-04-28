All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 415 SE Gartrell St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
415 SE Gartrell St
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:19 PM

415 SE Gartrell St

415 Gartrell St SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

415 Gartrell St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Sweet Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Location, location, location! Modern luxury townhome with rooftop terrace, located just blocks from the Beltline, Marta Station, Krog Street market, Edegwood Bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and the new Edge Development. The "Jackson" floor plan includes hardwood floors, chefs kitchen, oversized bath shower, light filled rooms, and contemporary finishes. Seller to include Refrigerator, washer/dryer, mounted Flat Screen TV, surround sound system, roof top patio furniture, and rooftop speaker system. Just minutes from GA State, GA Tech, Grady, Downtown Atlanta, and easy access to 85/75. Property available for move in on 012/01/2020. $2500 for 12 month lease or $2750 for 18 month lease with 2 FREE MONTHS RENT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 SE Gartrell St have any available units?
415 SE Gartrell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 SE Gartrell St have?
Some of 415 SE Gartrell St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 SE Gartrell St currently offering any rent specials?
415 SE Gartrell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 SE Gartrell St pet-friendly?
No, 415 SE Gartrell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 415 SE Gartrell St offer parking?
Yes, 415 SE Gartrell St offers parking.
Does 415 SE Gartrell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 SE Gartrell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 SE Gartrell St have a pool?
No, 415 SE Gartrell St does not have a pool.
Does 415 SE Gartrell St have accessible units?
No, 415 SE Gartrell St does not have accessible units.
Does 415 SE Gartrell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 SE Gartrell St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus