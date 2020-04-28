415 SE Gartrell St

Amenities

Location, location, location! Modern luxury townhome with rooftop terrace, located just blocks from the Beltline, Marta Station, Krog Street market, Edegwood Bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and the new Edge Development. The "Jackson" floor plan includes hardwood floors, chefs kitchen, oversized bath shower, light filled rooms, and contemporary finishes. Seller to include Refrigerator, washer/dryer, mounted Flat Screen TV, surround sound system, roof top patio furniture, and rooftop speaker system. Just minutes from GA State, GA Tech, Grady, Downtown Atlanta, and easy access to 85/75. Property available for move in on 012/01/2020. $2500 for 12 month lease or $2750 for 18 month lease with 2 FREE MONTHS RENT!