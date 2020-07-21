4141 Haverhill Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Beautiful private home on over ½ acre w large half-moon driveway in highly sought-after Smith school district. 2-car attached garage w bonus room off garage. Updated kitchen, separate DR & LR. Built-in wet bar & shelves in LR make for great entertaining! Amazing natural light th/out the home. Huge master suite w fireplace, large walk in closet, built-in desk, & separate tub & shower in master bath. One bedroom has its own en suite. Backyard boasts in-ground pool, amazing patio, & corner space for fire pit, trampoline, or soccer goal. Makes for a fabulous private oasis.