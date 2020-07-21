All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 15 2019

4141 Haverhill Drive NE

4141 Haverhill Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4141 Haverhill Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful private home on over ½ acre w large half-moon driveway in highly sought-after Smith school district. 2-car attached garage w bonus room off garage. Updated kitchen, separate DR & LR. Built-in wet bar & shelves in LR make for great entertaining! Amazing natural light th/out the home. Huge master suite w fireplace, large walk in closet, built-in desk, & separate tub & shower in master bath. One bedroom has its own en suite. Backyard boasts in-ground pool, amazing patio, & corner space for fire pit, trampoline, or soccer goal. Makes for a fabulous private oasis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 Haverhill Drive NE have any available units?
4141 Haverhill Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4141 Haverhill Drive NE have?
Some of 4141 Haverhill Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 Haverhill Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
4141 Haverhill Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 Haverhill Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 4141 Haverhill Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4141 Haverhill Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 4141 Haverhill Drive NE offers parking.
Does 4141 Haverhill Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4141 Haverhill Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 Haverhill Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 4141 Haverhill Drive NE has a pool.
Does 4141 Haverhill Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 4141 Haverhill Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 Haverhill Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4141 Haverhill Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
