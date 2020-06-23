All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

413 Pine Street Northeast

413 Pine St NE · No Longer Available
Location

413 Pine St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fully renovated 1st Floor 2BR/2BA unit in awesome Old Fourth Ward. Nestled between Atlantas 04W park and Central Park, this home is in a prime location that is only a short walk or bike ride away from destinations such as Ponce City Mkt, 04W Park, the Beltline, Midtown, Downtown, Inman Park and Krog Street Market. This spot is also great for those with pets given its proximity to central park. The home includes a washer and dryer in-unit, private bathroom for each BR (roommate plan) and 1 off-street parking space. If you have more than one car, off street parking is typically available right in front of the house.

Please note that the unit can come furnished if requested. Short-term leases are welcomed for those working on temp projects in Atlanta or students finishing up the semester / summer school.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/413-pine-st-ne-atlanta-ga-30308-usa-unit-413/d068b4c8-df2c-4534-8c8b-f4eb9ac0580e

(RLNE5661721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Pine Street Northeast have any available units?
413 Pine Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Pine Street Northeast have?
Some of 413 Pine Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Pine Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
413 Pine Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Pine Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 413 Pine Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 413 Pine Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 413 Pine Street Northeast does offer parking.
Does 413 Pine Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 Pine Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Pine Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 413 Pine Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 413 Pine Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 413 Pine Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Pine Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Pine Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.
