Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM

411 Pine Street Northeast

411 Pine Street Northeast · (855) 351-0683
Location

411 Pine Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 411 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
411 Available 07/01/20 Fully renovated top Floor 2BR/2BA unit in awesome Old Fourth Ward. Nestled between Atlantas 04W park and Central Park, this home is in a prime location that is only a short walk or bike ride away from destinations such as Ponce City Mkt, 04W Park, the Beltline, Midtown, Downtown, Inman Park and Krog Street Market. The home includes central air, washer and dryer in-unit, private bathroom for each BR and parking!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/411-pine-st-ne-atlanta-ga-30308-usa-unit-411/9598beaa-4320-4161-89b1-6b2c5f4229cf

(RLNE5826321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Pine Street Northeast have any available units?
411 Pine Street Northeast has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Pine Street Northeast have?
Some of 411 Pine Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Pine Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
411 Pine Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Pine Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 411 Pine Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 411 Pine Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 411 Pine Street Northeast does offer parking.
Does 411 Pine Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 Pine Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Pine Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 411 Pine Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 411 Pine Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 411 Pine Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Pine Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Pine Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.
