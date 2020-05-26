411 Pine Street Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

411 Available 07/01/20 Fully renovated top Floor 2BR/2BA unit in awesome Old Fourth Ward. Nestled between Atlantas 04W park and Central Park, this home is in a prime location that is only a short walk or bike ride away from destinations such as Ponce City Mkt, 04W Park, the Beltline, Midtown, Downtown, Inman Park and Krog Street Market. The home includes central air, washer and dryer in-unit, private bathroom for each BR and parking!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/411-pine-st-ne-atlanta-ga-30308-usa-unit-411/9598beaa-4320-4161-89b1-6b2c5f4229cf



(RLNE5826321)