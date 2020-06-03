410 Parkway Drive NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FLEXIBLE RENTAL - Small dogs & cats accepted with non-refundable deposit. Heart of O4W! Minutes to Beltline on foot or bike! Classic all-brick 3/2 Bungalow with large front porch w/ porch swing. Enter into a beautiful renovation that is sure to please with all new systems, a wall of shiplap in the dining room, skylight in kitchen, 36" commercial style gas range, new fridge and washer/dryer. Master BR features skyline views, oversized shower with bench & body sprays, double vanity & custom walk-in closet. Large rear deck with awesome skyline views. Off-street parking.