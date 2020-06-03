All apartments in Atlanta
410 Parkway Drive NE

410 Parkway Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

410 Parkway Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FLEXIBLE RENTAL - Small dogs & cats accepted with non-refundable deposit. Heart of O4W! Minutes to Beltline on foot or bike! Classic all-brick 3/2 Bungalow with large front porch w/ porch swing. Enter into a beautiful renovation that is sure to please with all new systems, a wall of shiplap in the dining room, skylight in kitchen, 36" commercial style gas range, new fridge and washer/dryer. Master BR features skyline views, oversized shower with bench & body sprays, double vanity & custom walk-in closet. Large rear deck with awesome skyline views. Off-street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Parkway Drive NE have any available units?
410 Parkway Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Parkway Drive NE have?
Some of 410 Parkway Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Parkway Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
410 Parkway Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Parkway Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Parkway Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 410 Parkway Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 410 Parkway Drive NE offers parking.
Does 410 Parkway Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 Parkway Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Parkway Drive NE have a pool?
No, 410 Parkway Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 410 Parkway Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 410 Parkway Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Parkway Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Parkway Drive NE has units with dishwashers.

