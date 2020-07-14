All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

410 Felton Dr NE Unit 351

410 Felton Drive Northeast · (404) 334-7195
Location

410 Felton Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 410 Felton Dr NE Unit 351 · Avail. Aug 15

$4,300

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2760 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
410 Felton Dr NE Unit 351 Available 08/15/20 Available 8/15/2020 Executive Living - Brand New Townhome In Midtown's Best Location! Call Yahya 404 423-7153. - SHOWING BY APPT ONLY!

Be the envy of your friends in this brand new 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Brownstone townhouse in a gated community featuring a swimming pool and private roof top balcony.
Be the first to live at this sensational address!

Enjoy the ambience: Larger floor plan, beautiful deluxe appliances, sleek and space saving barn doors, sparkling crystal chandeliers and hard wood floors, not to forget the new window coverings.

All of this lavishness in a spacious, open floor layout built for entertaining or just lounging in front of the beautiful in-wall fireplace.

Four stories of charm and luxurious living with views of the City from a private rooftop deck.

* 3 large bedrooms
* 3 .5 state of the art designer bath rooms [incl guest powder room]
* Spa tubs
* Hardwood floors
* Chefs kitchen with high end appliances
* Chandeliers
* Vogue finish fireplace
* Private roof top entertaining with endless views
* Resort style swimming pool
* Large double garage
* Gated community

Great amenities, great style, all in an amazing location. Boundless possibilities!

This property is a must see, its a home designed for one that enjoys the finer things in life! It's like living a vacation at home.

Call Carmen to set up your private tour of this beautiful new town home!
Available now - online applications welcome

Carmen Lebron
Leasing Consultant
Ray White Property Management
404 423-7195
leasingatlanta@rwsp.net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4375729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 410 Felton Dr NE Unit 351 have any available units?
410 Felton Dr NE Unit 351 has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Felton Dr NE Unit 351 have?
Some of 410 Felton Dr NE Unit 351's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Felton Dr NE Unit 351 currently offering any rent specials?
410 Felton Dr NE Unit 351 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Felton Dr NE Unit 351 pet-friendly?
No, 410 Felton Dr NE Unit 351 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 410 Felton Dr NE Unit 351 offer parking?
Yes, 410 Felton Dr NE Unit 351 offers parking.
Does 410 Felton Dr NE Unit 351 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Felton Dr NE Unit 351 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Felton Dr NE Unit 351 have a pool?
Yes, 410 Felton Dr NE Unit 351 has a pool.
Does 410 Felton Dr NE Unit 351 have accessible units?
No, 410 Felton Dr NE Unit 351 does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Felton Dr NE Unit 351 have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Felton Dr NE Unit 351 does not have units with dishwashers.

