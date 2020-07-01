4024 Hazel Nut Lane

Amenities
Contemporary design meets the quiet of nature. This sun-drenched home offers hardwood flooring, soaring ceilings, a chef inspired gourmet kitchen, with Jenn Air stainless appliances, quartz countertops, two pantries and separate bar/prep station with wine refrigerator. Enjoy the glow of a three-sided fireplace which creates a separate kitchen/dining, great room and living room with the flow of an open concept plan, perfect for entertaining. Master suite encompasses entire 3rd floor, to include second bedroom/office, laundry and flex room adjacent to enormous rooftop