Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:08 AM

4024 Hazel Nut Lane

4024 Hazel Nut Ln NE · No Longer Available
Location

4024 Hazel Nut Ln NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Contemporary design meets the quiet of nature. This sun-drenched home offers hardwood flooring, soaring ceilings, a chef inspired gourmet kitchen, with Jenn Air stainless appliances, quartz countertops, two pantries and separate bar/prep station with wine refrigerator. Enjoy the glow of a three-sided fireplace which creates a separate kitchen/dining, great room and living room with the flow of an open concept plan, perfect for entertaining. Master suite encompasses entire 3rd floor, to include second bedroom/office, laundry and flex room adjacent to enormous rooftop

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4024 Hazel Nut Lane have any available units?
4024 Hazel Nut Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4024 Hazel Nut Lane have?
Some of 4024 Hazel Nut Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4024 Hazel Nut Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4024 Hazel Nut Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4024 Hazel Nut Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4024 Hazel Nut Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4024 Hazel Nut Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4024 Hazel Nut Lane offers parking.
Does 4024 Hazel Nut Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4024 Hazel Nut Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4024 Hazel Nut Lane have a pool?
No, 4024 Hazel Nut Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4024 Hazel Nut Lane have accessible units?
No, 4024 Hazel Nut Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4024 Hazel Nut Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4024 Hazel Nut Lane has units with dishwashers.

