4024 Hazel Nut Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Contemporary design meets the quiet of nature. This sun-drenched home offers hardwood flooring, soaring ceilings, a chef inspired gourmet kitchen, with Jenn Air stainless appliances, quartz countertops, two pantries and separate bar/prep station with wine refrigerator. Enjoy the glow of a three-sided fireplace which creates a separate kitchen/dining, great room and living room with the flow of an open concept plan, perfect for entertaining. Master suite encompasses entire 3rd floor, to include second bedroom/office, laundry and flex room adjacent to enormous rooftop