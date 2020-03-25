4002 Chastain Preserve Way NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Practically brand new!Flawless,spacious & gorgeous,light filled townhome in a location that cannot be beat!This townhome is the LARGEST floor plan at Chastain Preserve and has upgrades galore.Tremendous curb appeal.Steps away from the yard of green space. High coffered ceilings, hardwoods,fireplace w/built ins,spacious deck,designer kitchen w/double ovens, granite counters and ample custom cabinetry. Luxurious owner's suite w/large,spa bathroom.Two secondary bdrms or addtional bdrm & office w/ adjoining baths.Two car garage w/fridge & extra storage. Immediate occupancy.