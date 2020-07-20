All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 400 Village Parkway NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
400 Village Parkway NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

400 Village Parkway NE

400 Village Parkway NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Poncey-Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

400 Village Parkway NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Poncey-Highland

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Live on the Beltline! Walk to Ponce City Market and Piedmont Park. The loft has 27+ foot ceilings, modern/contemporary loft finishes with concrete floors. The kitchen featuring SS appliances and granite counter tops opens to dining/great room. Laundry room and 1/2 bath on main level. Second level has master bedroom and bath with tub and walk in closet. The top level has room for a home office and rooftop terrace.

One parking spot and washer dryer hook-up. Live in the city and bike or walk to office/restaurants. The complex has a fitness center and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Village Parkway NE have any available units?
400 Village Parkway NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Village Parkway NE have?
Some of 400 Village Parkway NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Village Parkway NE currently offering any rent specials?
400 Village Parkway NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Village Parkway NE pet-friendly?
No, 400 Village Parkway NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 400 Village Parkway NE offer parking?
Yes, 400 Village Parkway NE offers parking.
Does 400 Village Parkway NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Village Parkway NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Village Parkway NE have a pool?
Yes, 400 Village Parkway NE has a pool.
Does 400 Village Parkway NE have accessible units?
No, 400 Village Parkway NE does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Village Parkway NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Village Parkway NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The 500
500 Northside Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Waterford on Piedmont
530 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Newbergh ATL
761 Morosgo Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30324
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
The Huntley
1000 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Alexan Eight West
871 3rd Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus