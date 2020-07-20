400 Village Parkway NE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool

Live on the Beltline! Walk to Ponce City Market and Piedmont Park. The loft has 27+ foot ceilings, modern/contemporary loft finishes with concrete floors. The kitchen featuring SS appliances and granite counter tops opens to dining/great room. Laundry room and 1/2 bath on main level. Second level has master bedroom and bath with tub and walk in closet. The top level has room for a home office and rooftop terrace.



One parking spot and washer dryer hook-up. Live in the city and bike or walk to office/restaurants. The complex has a fitness center and pool.