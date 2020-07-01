All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
393 5th Street NE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:44 AM

393 5th Street NE

393 5th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

393 5th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful newly renovated 2-story townhouse. Now available for long-term rental. Please ask agent for the link showing all 5-star reviews from previous renters. What an amazing & gorgeous fully furnished townhome. High Luxury at it's finest, and walking distance to Piedmont Park, Ponce City Market and so many restaurants, bars and shops. Very centrally located in Midtown to all the hot spots. 2 King bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, fully furnished kitchen & luxurious furniture & more! You will love calling this home! Available for monthly & longer term rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 393 5th Street NE have any available units?
393 5th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 393 5th Street NE have?
Some of 393 5th Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 393 5th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
393 5th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 393 5th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 393 5th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 393 5th Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 393 5th Street NE offers parking.
Does 393 5th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 393 5th Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 393 5th Street NE have a pool?
No, 393 5th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 393 5th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 393 5th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 393 5th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 393 5th Street NE has units with dishwashers.

