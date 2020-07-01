393 5th Street NE

Amenities

Beautiful newly renovated 2-story townhouse. Now available for long-term rental. Please ask agent for the link showing all 5-star reviews from previous renters. What an amazing & gorgeous fully furnished townhome. High Luxury at it's finest, and walking distance to Piedmont Park, Ponce City Market and so many restaurants, bars and shops. Very centrally located in Midtown to all the hot spots. 2 King bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, fully furnished kitchen & luxurious furniture & more! You will love calling this home! Available for monthly & longer term rentals.