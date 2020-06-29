All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 7 2020 at 1:36 AM

39 Oakridge Ave

39 Oakridge Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

39 Oakridge Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
East Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Charming Home in popular East Lake neighborhood. Fabulous and trendylocation. This home is walking distance to the Oakhurst Village and 2 nd andHosea Williams Restaurants. It is a short distance to shopping at Publix,Kroger and the DeKalb County Farmers Market. This four bedroom, twobath home has plenty of room for a home office. Additionally, there is aprivate master bedroom and bath on the second floor. The home features abeautifully renovated and light filled kitchen with all new stainless steelappliances, granite countertops and under cabinet lighting. All appliancesstay with the home. Everything is NEW! There is a beautiful wood burningfireplace in the living area, hardwood floors, blinds throughout the home,freshly painted inside and out. There is a mud/laundry room with a washerand dryer. Great home for entertaining with a screen porch and a lovelyprivate fenced backyard and large deck. There is a gardening or storageshed out back which is great for tools. Rent includes lawn service. Just blocks from Decatur McKoy Park with picnic area, skate park, ball parkand swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Oakridge Ave have any available units?
39 Oakridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 Oakridge Ave have?
Some of 39 Oakridge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Oakridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
39 Oakridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Oakridge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 39 Oakridge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 39 Oakridge Ave offer parking?
No, 39 Oakridge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 39 Oakridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Oakridge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Oakridge Ave have a pool?
Yes, 39 Oakridge Ave has a pool.
Does 39 Oakridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 39 Oakridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Oakridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Oakridge Ave has units with dishwashers.

