39 Oakridge Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Charming Home in popular East Lake neighborhood. Fabulous and trendylocation. This home is walking distance to the Oakhurst Village and 2 nd andHosea Williams Restaurants. It is a short distance to shopping at Publix,Kroger and the DeKalb County Farmers Market. This four bedroom, twobath home has plenty of room for a home office. Additionally, there is aprivate master bedroom and bath on the second floor. The home features abeautifully renovated and light filled kitchen with all new stainless steelappliances, granite countertops and under cabinet lighting. All appliancesstay with the home. Everything is NEW! There is a beautiful wood burningfireplace in the living area, hardwood floors, blinds throughout the home,freshly painted inside and out. There is a mud/laundry room with a washerand dryer. Great home for entertaining with a screen porch and a lovelyprivate fenced backyard and large deck. There is a gardening or storageshed out back which is great for tools. Rent includes lawn service. Just blocks from Decatur McKoy Park with picnic area, skate park, ball parkand swimming pool.