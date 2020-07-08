All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:17 AM

389 Bass St Sw

389 Bass Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

389 Bass Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Mechanicsville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Short Term Lease Preferred... 3,6, or 12 month.... This won't last long ......Completely renovated 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Mechanicsville has done all the work for you! Enjoy intown living in this spacious and light-filled home with trendy tiled showers, granite and stainless steel kitchen, new HVAC, and designated off-street parking. A double-decker front porch and a fenced yard extend your living space providing multiple opportunities to create luxurious lounging locations. Walking distance to The Little Tart Bakeshop in new Summerhill development puts you in the middle of Atlantas next up and coming neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 389 Bass St Sw have any available units?
389 Bass St Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 389 Bass St Sw have?
Some of 389 Bass St Sw's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 389 Bass St Sw currently offering any rent specials?
389 Bass St Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 389 Bass St Sw pet-friendly?
No, 389 Bass St Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 389 Bass St Sw offer parking?
Yes, 389 Bass St Sw offers parking.
Does 389 Bass St Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 389 Bass St Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 389 Bass St Sw have a pool?
No, 389 Bass St Sw does not have a pool.
Does 389 Bass St Sw have accessible units?
No, 389 Bass St Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 389 Bass St Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 389 Bass St Sw has units with dishwashers.

