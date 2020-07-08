389 Bass St Sw

Amenities

Short Term Lease Preferred... 3,6, or 12 month.... This won't last long ......Completely renovated 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Mechanicsville has done all the work for you! Enjoy intown living in this spacious and light-filled home with trendy tiled showers, granite and stainless steel kitchen, new HVAC, and designated off-street parking. A double-decker front porch and a fenced yard extend your living space providing multiple opportunities to create luxurious lounging locations. Walking distance to The Little Tart Bakeshop in new Summerhill development puts you in the middle of Atlantas next up and coming neighborhood.