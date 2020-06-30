388 Illinois Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking

388 Illinois Avenue NW, Atlanta, GA 30314

**NO PETS**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.



Availability: Ready Now!!



Cozy ranch with covered front porch. Enter into an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling with a living room/dining combination. The kitchen is also open and has all appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, smooth top electric stove). There is a laundry closet with washer & dryer included. There are two spare bedrooms, a full hall bath with single vanity and tub/shower combination. The master bedroom has two closets and the master bath has dual vanities and a tub/shower combination. Parking on driveway and ample street parking. Home has an alarm system that can be activated at tenant's expense.



Directions: I-20 West to Exit 33. Make left on Joseph E. Boone Blvd., right on Westchester Blvd., then right on Illinois Avenue.



Elementary: Woodson Park Academy

Middle: John Lewis Invictus Academy/Harpet-Archer

High: Douglass



Built 1999 Approx. 1,500 s/f