388 Illinois Ave NW
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:34 AM

388 Illinois Ave NW

388 Illinois Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

388 Illinois Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Grove Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
alarm system
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
388 Illinois Avenue NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
**NO PETS**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.

Availability: Ready Now!!

Cozy ranch with covered front porch. Enter into an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling with a living room/dining combination. The kitchen is also open and has all appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, smooth top electric stove). There is a laundry closet with washer & dryer included. There are two spare bedrooms, a full hall bath with single vanity and tub/shower combination. The master bedroom has two closets and the master bath has dual vanities and a tub/shower combination. Parking on driveway and ample street parking. Home has an alarm system that can be activated at tenant's expense.

Directions: I-20 West to Exit 33. Make left on Joseph E. Boone Blvd., right on Westchester Blvd., then right on Illinois Avenue.

Elementary: Woodson Park Academy
Middle: John Lewis Invictus Academy/Harpet-Archer
High: Douglass

Built 1999 Approx. 1,500 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 388 Illinois Ave NW have any available units?
388 Illinois Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 388 Illinois Ave NW have?
Some of 388 Illinois Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 388 Illinois Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
388 Illinois Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 388 Illinois Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 388 Illinois Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 388 Illinois Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 388 Illinois Ave NW offers parking.
Does 388 Illinois Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 388 Illinois Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 388 Illinois Ave NW have a pool?
No, 388 Illinois Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 388 Illinois Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 388 Illinois Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 388 Illinois Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 388 Illinois Ave NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
