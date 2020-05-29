3864 Lake Forrest Drive NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Charming one level home with spacious rooms and spectacular yard. Floor to ceiling windows and hardwoods throughout much of the home. Floor-plan includes foyer, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, office, den, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms . Over-sized deck looks out onto large, private, professionally landscaped, fenced backyard. Two car garage. Nearby Chastain Park which includes golf course, tennis courts, horseback ridding facility, swimming pool, paved walking trail, playground, and some of Buckhead's best shopping and restaurants. Award winning public schools.