3864 Lake Forrest Drive NW

Amenities
Charming one level home with spacious rooms and spectacular yard. Floor to ceiling windows and hardwoods throughout much of the home. Floor-plan includes foyer, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, office, den, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms . Over-sized deck looks out onto large, private, professionally landscaped, fenced backyard. Two car garage. Nearby Chastain Park which includes golf course, tennis courts, horseback ridding facility, swimming pool, paved walking trail, playground, and some of Buckhead's best shopping and restaurants. Award winning public schools.