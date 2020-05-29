All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

3864 Lake Forrest Drive NW

3864 Lake Forrest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3864 Lake Forrest Dr, Atlanta, GA 30342
Chastain Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Charming one level home with spacious rooms and spectacular yard. Floor to ceiling windows and hardwoods throughout much of the home. Floor-plan includes foyer, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, office, den, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms . Over-sized deck looks out onto large, private, professionally landscaped, fenced backyard. Two car garage. Nearby Chastain Park which includes golf course, tennis courts, horseback ridding facility, swimming pool, paved walking trail, playground, and some of Buckhead's best shopping and restaurants. Award winning public schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3864 Lake Forrest Drive NW have any available units?
3864 Lake Forrest Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3864 Lake Forrest Drive NW have?
Some of 3864 Lake Forrest Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3864 Lake Forrest Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
3864 Lake Forrest Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3864 Lake Forrest Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 3864 Lake Forrest Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3864 Lake Forrest Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 3864 Lake Forrest Drive NW offers parking.
Does 3864 Lake Forrest Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3864 Lake Forrest Drive NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3864 Lake Forrest Drive NW have a pool?
Yes, 3864 Lake Forrest Drive NW has a pool.
Does 3864 Lake Forrest Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 3864 Lake Forrest Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3864 Lake Forrest Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3864 Lake Forrest Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
