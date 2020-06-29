All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3854 Wieuca Terrace NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3854 Wieuca Terrace NE
Last updated April 27 2020 at 11:25 PM

3854 Wieuca Terrace NE

3854 Wieuca Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
North Buckhead
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3854 Wieuca Terrace Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Absolutely pristine total renovation with new Kitchen with granite, cherry cabinets & new stainless appliances, expansive vaulted ceiling family room w/ fireplace, a bright living room with fireplace. Hotel style master ensuite bedroom, w/morning bar & walk in closet and a beautiful new master bath plus a new bedroom/secondary bath. You'll love the level fenced backyard, huge covered porch that spans the rear of the house and the gleaming newly refinished hardwood floors. Full unfinished basement opens to a slate patio. Recent exterior painting. Very charming!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3854 Wieuca Terrace NE have any available units?
3854 Wieuca Terrace NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3854 Wieuca Terrace NE have?
Some of 3854 Wieuca Terrace NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3854 Wieuca Terrace NE currently offering any rent specials?
3854 Wieuca Terrace NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3854 Wieuca Terrace NE pet-friendly?
No, 3854 Wieuca Terrace NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3854 Wieuca Terrace NE offer parking?
Yes, 3854 Wieuca Terrace NE offers parking.
Does 3854 Wieuca Terrace NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3854 Wieuca Terrace NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3854 Wieuca Terrace NE have a pool?
No, 3854 Wieuca Terrace NE does not have a pool.
Does 3854 Wieuca Terrace NE have accessible units?
No, 3854 Wieuca Terrace NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3854 Wieuca Terrace NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3854 Wieuca Terrace NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Manor at Buckhead
3558 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Yoo on the Park
207 13th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Centennial Place
526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus