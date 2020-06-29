3854 Wieuca Terrace NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Absolutely pristine total renovation with new Kitchen with granite, cherry cabinets & new stainless appliances, expansive vaulted ceiling family room w/ fireplace, a bright living room with fireplace. Hotel style master ensuite bedroom, w/morning bar & walk in closet and a beautiful new master bath plus a new bedroom/secondary bath. You'll love the level fenced backyard, huge covered porch that spans the rear of the house and the gleaming newly refinished hardwood floors. Full unfinished basement opens to a slate patio. Recent exterior painting. Very charming!