Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3853 Stone Road SW Available 12/01/19 Ben Hill Pines Subdivision - Newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home located in the desirable Ben Hill Pines subdivision. All new appliances, new flooring, all new paint, bathrooms and fixtures. You can be the first to occupy this beautiful home so apply now! This will not last long.......Section 8 accepted.



Need to 3 times per month as min income with steady employment history, clean background and no evictions or landlord debt in the past 5 years.



Pets accepted with fee, no aggressive breeds.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1295.00, Application Fee: $50, and Security Deposit: $1295.00. AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1ST!!!



(RLNE5334213)