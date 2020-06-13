All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:01 AM

3853 Stone Road SW

3853 Stone Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3853 Stone Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3853 Stone Road SW Available 12/01/19 Ben Hill Pines Subdivision - Newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home located in the desirable Ben Hill Pines subdivision. All new appliances, new flooring, all new paint, bathrooms and fixtures. You can be the first to occupy this beautiful home so apply now! This will not last long.......Section 8 accepted.

Need to 3 times per month as min income with steady employment history, clean background and no evictions or landlord debt in the past 5 years.

Pets accepted with fee, no aggressive breeds.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1295.00, Application Fee: $50, and Security Deposit: $1295.00. AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1ST!!!

(RLNE5334213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3853 Stone Road SW have any available units?
3853 Stone Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3853 Stone Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
3853 Stone Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3853 Stone Road SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3853 Stone Road SW is pet friendly.
Does 3853 Stone Road SW offer parking?
No, 3853 Stone Road SW does not offer parking.
Does 3853 Stone Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3853 Stone Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3853 Stone Road SW have a pool?
No, 3853 Stone Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 3853 Stone Road SW have accessible units?
No, 3853 Stone Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3853 Stone Road SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3853 Stone Road SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3853 Stone Road SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3853 Stone Road SW does not have units with air conditioning.

