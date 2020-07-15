385 Angier Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Come see an amazing rental opportunity in a gated community in Old Fourth Ward!Enjoy hardwood floors throughout the main level, a fully upgraded kitchen w/built-in refrigerator, high ceilings, and access to walk-out courtyard. Themaster-on-main offers 3 closets, a completely renovated spa bath with largesoaking tub, steam shower, double vanity & water closet. Home also features a2-car garage, brick patio w/ built-in grill & skyline views. Minutes away from theBeltline, Central Park, and PCM, you will love living in this fantastic location!