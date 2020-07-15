All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 385 Angier Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
385 Angier Ct
Last updated June 25 2020 at 2:30 PM

385 Angier Ct

385 Angier Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Old Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

385 Angier Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Come see an amazing rental opportunity in a gated community in Old Fourth Ward!Enjoy hardwood floors throughout the main level, a fully upgraded kitchen w/built-in refrigerator, high ceilings, and access to walk-out courtyard. Themaster-on-main offers 3 closets, a completely renovated spa bath with largesoaking tub, steam shower, double vanity & water closet. Home also features a2-car garage, brick patio w/ built-in grill & skyline views. Minutes away from theBeltline, Central Park, and PCM, you will love living in this fantastic location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 Angier Ct have any available units?
385 Angier Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 385 Angier Ct have?
Some of 385 Angier Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 Angier Ct currently offering any rent specials?
385 Angier Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 Angier Ct pet-friendly?
No, 385 Angier Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 385 Angier Ct offer parking?
Yes, 385 Angier Ct offers parking.
Does 385 Angier Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 385 Angier Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 Angier Ct have a pool?
No, 385 Angier Ct does not have a pool.
Does 385 Angier Ct have accessible units?
No, 385 Angier Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 385 Angier Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 385 Angier Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Northside Plaza
440 Markham St SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
The Brooke
2500 Shallowford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr
Atlanta, GA 30342
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30081
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus