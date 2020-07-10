384 16th St Unit 5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage media room

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

3BR/3.5BA Midtown Townhouse near Atlantic Station - Beautiful 3BR/3.5BA Townhome in Midtown, just a minute away from Atlantic Station. Wide open floor plan on the main level. Kitchen has abundant cabinet space, granite counters and SS appliances, all overlooking the dining area and spacious living room. Hardwood floors throughout and plenty of bright natural light pouring in. Two large rooms with ensuite bathrooms on the upper floor, and another on the lower level. Washer and dryer remain. Shaded deck at the back with 2 car garage below. All the amenities of Atlantic Station close by, including shopping restaurants and theater.



No Pets Allowed



