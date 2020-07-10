All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 384 16th St Unit 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
384 16th St Unit 5
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

384 16th St Unit 5

384 16th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Home Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

384 16th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
3BR/3.5BA Midtown Townhouse near Atlantic Station - Beautiful 3BR/3.5BA Townhome in Midtown, just a minute away from Atlantic Station. Wide open floor plan on the main level. Kitchen has abundant cabinet space, granite counters and SS appliances, all overlooking the dining area and spacious living room. Hardwood floors throughout and plenty of bright natural light pouring in. Two large rooms with ensuite bathrooms on the upper floor, and another on the lower level. Washer and dryer remain. Shaded deck at the back with 2 car garage below. All the amenities of Atlantic Station close by, including shopping restaurants and theater.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4376851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 384 16th St Unit 5 have any available units?
384 16th St Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 384 16th St Unit 5 have?
Some of 384 16th St Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 384 16th St Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
384 16th St Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 384 16th St Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 384 16th St Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 384 16th St Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 384 16th St Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 384 16th St Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 384 16th St Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 384 16th St Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 384 16th St Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 384 16th St Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 384 16th St Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 384 16th St Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 384 16th St Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Move Cross Country
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30326
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
M Street
950 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus