Last updated September 1 2019 at 3:07 AM

371 Woodward Ave

371 Woodward Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

371 Woodward Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Grant Park Living at its Finest! A Wrap-Around Front Porch welcomes you into a Foyer Entryway with Stained Glass Door. Hardwood Floors extend into a Bright and Spacious Living Room, open to Bay Window Dining Room. Stainless Steel Appliances shine in the Renovated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, and Fireside Keeping Room with Step-Out Balcony. Upstairs, a Large Master Suite offers His-and-Her Closets and Spa-Style Bath with Dual Vanity, Jetted Tub, and Frameless Glass Shower. Finished Basement offers Flex Living and Storage. A One-Car Garage and Fenced Side-Yard seal this Intown Retreat. STEPS from Shops, Restaurants, and Bars on Memorial Dr.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 Woodward Ave have any available units?
371 Woodward Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 371 Woodward Ave have?
Some of 371 Woodward Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 371 Woodward Ave currently offering any rent specials?
371 Woodward Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 Woodward Ave pet-friendly?
No, 371 Woodward Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 371 Woodward Ave offer parking?
Yes, 371 Woodward Ave offers parking.
Does 371 Woodward Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 371 Woodward Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 Woodward Ave have a pool?
No, 371 Woodward Ave does not have a pool.
Does 371 Woodward Ave have accessible units?
No, 371 Woodward Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 371 Woodward Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 371 Woodward Ave has units with dishwashers.
