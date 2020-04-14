371 Woodward Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Grant Park Living at its Finest! A Wrap-Around Front Porch welcomes you into a Foyer Entryway with Stained Glass Door. Hardwood Floors extend into a Bright and Spacious Living Room, open to Bay Window Dining Room. Stainless Steel Appliances shine in the Renovated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, and Fireside Keeping Room with Step-Out Balcony. Upstairs, a Large Master Suite offers His-and-Her Closets and Spa-Style Bath with Dual Vanity, Jetted Tub, and Frameless Glass Shower. Finished Basement offers Flex Living and Storage. A One-Car Garage and Fenced Side-Yard seal this Intown Retreat. STEPS from Shops, Restaurants, and Bars on Memorial Dr.