Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

370 Cherokee Ave SE Unit A

370 Cherokee Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

370 Cherokee Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c7a33b50f7 ----
Historic 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath in desirable Grant Park. Walking community! Less than a block to Grant Park; steps to the Zoo, Farmers Market, Tin Lizzy, Beltline, & Memorial Dr Dev. Built in the 1920\'s. Lots of charm and Character. Hardwood floors throughout on Main. Living room w/ decorative fireplace. Upgraded and open Kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite counter tops, and large island/breakfast bar. One Bedroom on Main w/ full bath and additional bonus room, great for a office/storage space. Top floor has Second Bedroom w/ full bath and walk in closet/laundry area. Washer/Dryer included. Small fenced in patio in rear. Off street parking. Please Call 404.609.0144 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Darlene Kelley TEXT for Details: 470-494-2683

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Cherokee Ave SE Unit A have any available units?
370 Cherokee Ave SE Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 370 Cherokee Ave SE Unit A have?
Some of 370 Cherokee Ave SE Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 Cherokee Ave SE Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
370 Cherokee Ave SE Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Cherokee Ave SE Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 370 Cherokee Ave SE Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 370 Cherokee Ave SE Unit A offer parking?
No, 370 Cherokee Ave SE Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 370 Cherokee Ave SE Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 370 Cherokee Ave SE Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Cherokee Ave SE Unit A have a pool?
No, 370 Cherokee Ave SE Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 370 Cherokee Ave SE Unit A have accessible units?
No, 370 Cherokee Ave SE Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Cherokee Ave SE Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 370 Cherokee Ave SE Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
