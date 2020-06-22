3669 East Paces Walk

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bath and 2 half bath home in the Sarah Smith Elementary school district.Close to Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza. Easy access to GA 400 and I85. Only a few miles from the financial hub, Northside and St. Joseph's hospital.



The home was built in 2010 and offers a 2 car garage on the terrace level with office/bedroom, half bath, laundry room with front loader washer and dryer, and storage. the main floor offers a half bath, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Granite counter tops with an island, dinning room and living room with gas burning fireplace. The third floor offers a secondary bedroom and master suite with dual twin closets and vanities, garden tub and separate shower.



All bedrooms feature upgraded California closets and ceiling fans.



The home is on a rently lockbox system so you can self tour any day between 8 am and 8 pm.



Contact me now at ttrueblood@hensslerpm.com for more information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,300, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.