All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3669 East Paces Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3669 East Paces Walk
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3669 East Paces Walk

3669 East Paces Walk NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3669 East Paces Walk NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
Ridgedale Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bath and 2 half bath home in the Sarah Smith Elementary school district.Close to Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza. Easy access to GA 400 and I85. Only a few miles from the financial hub, Northside and St. Joseph's hospital.

The home was built in 2010 and offers a 2 car garage on the terrace level with office/bedroom, half bath, laundry room with front loader washer and dryer, and storage. the main floor offers a half bath, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Granite counter tops with an island, dinning room and living room with gas burning fireplace. The third floor offers a secondary bedroom and master suite with dual twin closets and vanities, garden tub and separate shower.

All bedrooms feature upgraded California closets and ceiling fans.

The home is on a rently lockbox system so you can self tour any day between 8 am and 8 pm.

Contact me now at ttrueblood@hensslerpm.com for more information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,300, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3669 East Paces Walk have any available units?
3669 East Paces Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3669 East Paces Walk have?
Some of 3669 East Paces Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3669 East Paces Walk currently offering any rent specials?
3669 East Paces Walk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3669 East Paces Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 3669 East Paces Walk is pet friendly.
Does 3669 East Paces Walk offer parking?
Yes, 3669 East Paces Walk does offer parking.
Does 3669 East Paces Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3669 East Paces Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3669 East Paces Walk have a pool?
No, 3669 East Paces Walk does not have a pool.
Does 3669 East Paces Walk have accessible units?
No, 3669 East Paces Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 3669 East Paces Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 3669 East Paces Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The 500
500 Northside Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Whitney at Sandy Springs
5555 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Brady
930 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus