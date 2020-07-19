All apartments in Atlanta
3660 Peachtree Rd
3660 Peachtree Rd

3660 Peachtree Rd NE · No Longer Available
Location

3660 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319
Historic Brookhaven

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Best location in town! Four doors from Phipps Plaza, 3 doors from Ritz Carlton Residences. Quiet unit (upstairs corner unit) in back of complex with reserved parking right at the door. Grassy courtyard area in front of building, parking in back. Hardwood floors in Liv Rm & sep DR. Carpet in hall & 2 bedrooms. Updated windows & bathrooms. Small kitchen w/gas stove, refrig, dishwasher. Rent includes basic cable, water & sewer, swimming pool. Separate basement storage (Bldg C). Sarah Smith Elementary School. Occupied - call for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3660 Peachtree Rd have any available units?
3660 Peachtree Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3660 Peachtree Rd have?
Some of 3660 Peachtree Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3660 Peachtree Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3660 Peachtree Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3660 Peachtree Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3660 Peachtree Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3660 Peachtree Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3660 Peachtree Rd offers parking.
Does 3660 Peachtree Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3660 Peachtree Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3660 Peachtree Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3660 Peachtree Rd has a pool.
Does 3660 Peachtree Rd have accessible units?
No, 3660 Peachtree Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3660 Peachtree Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3660 Peachtree Rd has units with dishwashers.
