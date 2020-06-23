All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3645 Saturn Drive Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3645 Saturn Drive Northwest

3645 Saturn Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3645 Saturn Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Carroll Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Awesome Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Brick/Frame Ranch Home In Bolfair Hills In Atlanta. Neutral Paint, Carpet Updated Plumbing and Light Fixtures And So Much More? Nice Living Room and Dining Rooms, Beautiful Kitchen With Appliances And Granite Countertops, Island With Breakfast Bar and Large, Sunny Breakfast Room. Huge Fenced In Backyard With Dog Pen.Close To Public Transportation. You Will Not Want To Miss Out On This Home.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Fulton;
Subdivision: Carroll Heights
Nieghborhood; Bolfair Hills;
Sq Footage: 1510;
Yr Built: 1960;
Br: 3 / 2 Ba;

Schools:
Elementary: Towns;
Middle: Harper-Archer;
High: Douglass;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1960
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3645 Saturn Drive Northwest have any available units?
3645 Saturn Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3645 Saturn Drive Northwest have?
Some of 3645 Saturn Drive Northwest's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3645 Saturn Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3645 Saturn Drive Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3645 Saturn Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3645 Saturn Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 3645 Saturn Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 3645 Saturn Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 3645 Saturn Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3645 Saturn Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3645 Saturn Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 3645 Saturn Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3645 Saturn Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3645 Saturn Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3645 Saturn Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3645 Saturn Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
