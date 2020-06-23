3645 Saturn Drive Northwest

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.



Awesome Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Brick/Frame Ranch Home In Bolfair Hills In Atlanta. Neutral Paint, Carpet Updated Plumbing and Light Fixtures And So Much More? Nice Living Room and Dining Rooms, Beautiful Kitchen With Appliances And Granite Countertops, Island With Breakfast Bar and Large, Sunny Breakfast Room. Huge Fenced In Backyard With Dog Pen.Close To Public Transportation. You Will Not Want To Miss Out On This Home.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: Fulton;

Subdivision: Carroll Heights

Nieghborhood; Bolfair Hills;

Sq Footage: 1510;

Yr Built: 1960;

Br: 3 / 2 Ba;



Schools:

Elementary: Towns;

Middle: Harper-Archer;

High: Douglass;



Smoking: No



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.