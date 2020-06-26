All apartments in Atlanta
3636 Peachtree Road NE

3636 Peachtree Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3636 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30319
Historic Brookhaven

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
guest parking
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
AMAZING location in Buckhead! Walk to restaurants, shopping and only one block from Phipps Plaza! Unit is located on the second floor and shares a hallway with only one other unit-feels very private. Larger unit with an open floor plan. 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms and a separate living space which would make a great office or flex space area. Hardwoods throughout, and a true master suite with walk in shower and soaking tub. This unit is in PRISTINE condition! 1 assigned parking spot in the parking garage beneath the building plus guest parking in the outside parking lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 Peachtree Road NE have any available units?
3636 Peachtree Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 Peachtree Road NE have?
Some of 3636 Peachtree Road NE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 Peachtree Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
3636 Peachtree Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 Peachtree Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 3636 Peachtree Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3636 Peachtree Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 3636 Peachtree Road NE offers parking.
Does 3636 Peachtree Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3636 Peachtree Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 Peachtree Road NE have a pool?
No, 3636 Peachtree Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 3636 Peachtree Road NE have accessible units?
No, 3636 Peachtree Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 Peachtree Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3636 Peachtree Road NE has units with dishwashers.
