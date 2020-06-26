3636 Peachtree Road NE

Amenities

AMAZING location in Buckhead! Walk to restaurants, shopping and only one block from Phipps Plaza! Unit is located on the second floor and shares a hallway with only one other unit-feels very private. Larger unit with an open floor plan. 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms and a separate living space which would make a great office or flex space area. Hardwoods throughout, and a true master suite with walk in shower and soaking tub. This unit is in PRISTINE condition! 1 assigned parking spot in the parking garage beneath the building plus guest parking in the outside parking lot.