Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3604 Bolfair Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3604 Bolfair Drive Northwest
Last updated April 26 2019 at 11:13 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3604 Bolfair Drive Northwest
3604 Bolfair Drive Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3604 Bolfair Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Carroll Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lock box code is 2125
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3604 Bolfair Drive Northwest have any available units?
3604 Bolfair Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 3604 Bolfair Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3604 Bolfair Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 Bolfair Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 3604 Bolfair Drive Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 3604 Bolfair Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 3604 Bolfair Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 3604 Bolfair Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3604 Bolfair Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 Bolfair Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 3604 Bolfair Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3604 Bolfair Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3604 Bolfair Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 Bolfair Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3604 Bolfair Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3604 Bolfair Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3604 Bolfair Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Skyhouse Buckhead
3390 Stratford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Camden Fourth Ward
477 Wilmer Street
Atlanta, GA 30308
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus