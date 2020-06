Amenities

Buckhead cottage. Living room features wood burning fireplace, built in bookcases, and hardwoods. Hardwoods on main level. Separate dining room leads to renovated kitchen. Kitchen features SS appliances, new cabinetry. Main level has two bedrooms/one bath, office, and playroom off of one bedroom. Basement is finished with full bath and large unfinished storage room. Deck off the lower level. Lovely fenced front yard. Walk to shops, dining. Available July 1.