dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Beautiful Remodeled home with top of the line appliances and gorgeous fixtures. This 2 bedroom and 2 bath home has a Living room, dinette area and kitchen with island for additional seating. You have to see this home to truly appreciate it! Call our office today to schedule a viewing.