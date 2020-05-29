3533 Highwood Drive SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LEASE PURCHASE ONLY!!! with $10,000 down and $1,300/month. Must have proof of funds to be shown. 4-sided brick ranch over finished basement on cul-de-sac lot. Appraised for $270,000. Gorgeous renovation with new white cabinets, granite countertops, glass tiled backsplash, new appliances & breakfast bar. New paint & carpet throughout. Bathrooms with beautiful tile, new vanities & fixtures. Finished lower level perfect for entertaining or a teen/in-law suit with full bath, living area, bar & fireplace. Spacious deck off the kitchen. Convenient to I-285 and Atlanta.