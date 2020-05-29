All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:40 AM

3533 Highwood Drive SW

3533 Highwood Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3533 Highwood Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LEASE PURCHASE ONLY!!! with $10,000 down and $1,300/month. Must have proof of funds to be shown. 4-sided brick ranch over finished basement on cul-de-sac lot. Appraised for $270,000. Gorgeous renovation with new white cabinets, granite countertops, glass tiled backsplash, new appliances & breakfast bar. New paint & carpet throughout. Bathrooms with beautiful tile, new vanities & fixtures. Finished lower level perfect for entertaining or a teen/in-law suit with full bath, living area, bar & fireplace. Spacious deck off the kitchen. Convenient to I-285 and Atlanta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3533 Highwood Drive SW have any available units?
3533 Highwood Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3533 Highwood Drive SW have?
Some of 3533 Highwood Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3533 Highwood Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
3533 Highwood Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3533 Highwood Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 3533 Highwood Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3533 Highwood Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 3533 Highwood Drive SW offers parking.
Does 3533 Highwood Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3533 Highwood Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3533 Highwood Drive SW have a pool?
No, 3533 Highwood Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 3533 Highwood Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 3533 Highwood Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3533 Highwood Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3533 Highwood Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
