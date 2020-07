Amenities

West End Craftsman Home near the Atlanta Beltline is now available for rent on a month-to-month basis while listed for sale. Recently renovated and features hardwood floors, recessed lighting, eat-in kitchen w/ white cabinets, stainless appliances, sold surface counters, tile floor, spacious bedrooms w/ fully tiled bath. This home has been beautifully done w/ attention to detail on the interior and exterior.