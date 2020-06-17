3463 Valley Road NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool media room

Classic Buckhead traditional on one of the best streets in the city.Totally renovated, and freshly painted home with large pool and yard.Brand new kitchen with stainless appliances, quartzite counters, white cabinets. Newly redone hardwood floors.There is an amazing great room, that was originally built as a room for a pipe organ.Fully soundproofed with 20 Foot ceilings.There is a wonderful screened porch overlooking the pool. There is also a large balcony off the master bedroom. On the third floor there is also an incredible home theater.