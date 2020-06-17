All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:47 PM

3463 Valley Road NW

3463 Valley Road Northwest · (404) 317-1185
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3463 Valley Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
South Tuxedo Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 5786 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Classic Buckhead traditional on one of the best streets in the city.Totally renovated, and freshly painted home with large pool and yard.Brand new kitchen with stainless appliances, quartzite counters, white cabinets. Newly redone hardwood floors.There is an amazing great room, that was originally built as a room for a pipe organ.Fully soundproofed with 20 Foot ceilings.There is a wonderful screened porch overlooking the pool. There is also a large balcony off the master bedroom. On the third floor there is also an incredible home theater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3463 Valley Road NW have any available units?
3463 Valley Road NW has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3463 Valley Road NW have?
Some of 3463 Valley Road NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3463 Valley Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
3463 Valley Road NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3463 Valley Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 3463 Valley Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3463 Valley Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 3463 Valley Road NW does offer parking.
Does 3463 Valley Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3463 Valley Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3463 Valley Road NW have a pool?
Yes, 3463 Valley Road NW has a pool.
Does 3463 Valley Road NW have accessible units?
No, 3463 Valley Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3463 Valley Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3463 Valley Road NW has units with dishwashers.
