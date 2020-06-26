345 Glen Iris Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage guest suite

Spacious townhome in the heart of it all. Open concept w/ chef's eat-in kitchen, keeping room, large living room with coffered ceilings, built-ins & plantation shutters. 3 outdoor decks/terraces. Master bath w/ dual vanities, shower and soaking tub. Upper level includes loft leading to a large roof terrace with skyline views. Guest suites on lower & upper lvl. Home is low maintenance, turn-key living and is ready for an elevator upgrade. Located only a few short steps to O4W Park, Ponce City Market, and the Beltline. Come see what Atlanta In-Town living has to offer!