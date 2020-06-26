All apartments in Atlanta
345 Glen Iris Drive NE

345 Glen Iris Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

345 Glen Iris Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
guest suite
Spacious townhome in the heart of it all. Open concept w/ chef's eat-in kitchen, keeping room, large living room with coffered ceilings, built-ins & plantation shutters. 3 outdoor decks/terraces. Master bath w/ dual vanities, shower and soaking tub. Upper level includes loft leading to a large roof terrace with skyline views. Guest suites on lower & upper lvl. Home is low maintenance, turn-key living and is ready for an elevator upgrade. Located only a few short steps to O4W Park, Ponce City Market, and the Beltline. Come see what Atlanta In-Town living has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Glen Iris Drive NE have any available units?
345 Glen Iris Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 Glen Iris Drive NE have?
Some of 345 Glen Iris Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Glen Iris Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
345 Glen Iris Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Glen Iris Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 345 Glen Iris Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 345 Glen Iris Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 345 Glen Iris Drive NE offers parking.
Does 345 Glen Iris Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Glen Iris Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Glen Iris Drive NE have a pool?
No, 345 Glen Iris Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 345 Glen Iris Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 345 Glen Iris Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Glen Iris Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 Glen Iris Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
