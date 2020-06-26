3418 Landen Pine Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking new construction

New Construction Rental. The Stilby floor plan is being offered at Monte Hewett Homes newest town home community Landen Pine. The open floor plan includes a gourmet kitchen with large island, dining room and large family room. Master suite features a large luxurious master bath with over sized walk-in shower. Secondary bedroom with private bath and large walk-in closet also included on the 2nd floor. The terrace level features a bedroom and a full bath with large walk-in shower. Private courtyard great for entertaining family and friends.