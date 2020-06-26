All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3418 Landen Pine Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3418 Landen Pine Court
Last updated August 26 2019 at 10:37 AM

3418 Landen Pine Court

3418 Landen Pine Court NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Buckhead Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3418 Landen Pine Court NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Buckhead Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
new construction
New Construction Rental. The Stilby floor plan is being offered at Monte Hewett Homes newest town home community Landen Pine. The open floor plan includes a gourmet kitchen with large island, dining room and large family room. Master suite features a large luxurious master bath with over sized walk-in shower. Secondary bedroom with private bath and large walk-in closet also included on the 2nd floor. The terrace level features a bedroom and a full bath with large walk-in shower. Private courtyard great for entertaining family and friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 Landen Pine Court have any available units?
3418 Landen Pine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3418 Landen Pine Court have?
Some of 3418 Landen Pine Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 Landen Pine Court currently offering any rent specials?
3418 Landen Pine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 Landen Pine Court pet-friendly?
No, 3418 Landen Pine Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3418 Landen Pine Court offer parking?
Yes, 3418 Landen Pine Court offers parking.
Does 3418 Landen Pine Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3418 Landen Pine Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 Landen Pine Court have a pool?
No, 3418 Landen Pine Court does not have a pool.
Does 3418 Landen Pine Court have accessible units?
No, 3418 Landen Pine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 Landen Pine Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3418 Landen Pine Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
1054 Ridge
1054 Ridge Avenue Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30315
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus