3377 Lake Valley Road Northwest

Amenities
This Home has been recently fully renovated, brand new kitchen and bathrooms. A few key features include a master bedroom with a half bathroom, LED lighting throughout the home, and a large outdoor porch which overlooks the massive backyard.
Beautiful home recently renovated. Located in a quite neighborhood within 2 minute drive of a school and down the block from a park. This home sits on a 9,000 sq ft property which gives you plenty of room to relax in the front and back garden.
Make our home your home