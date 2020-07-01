3377 Lake Valley Road Northwest

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range

This Home has been recently fully renovated, brand new kitchen and bathrooms. A few key features include a master bedroom with a half bathroom, LED lighting throughout the home, and a large outdoor porch which overlooks the massive backyard.

Beautiful home recently renovated. Located in a quite neighborhood within 2 minute drive of a school and down the block from a park. This home sits on a 9,000 sq ft property which gives you plenty of room to relax in the front and back garden.



Make our home your home