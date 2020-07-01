All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

3377 Lake Valley Road Northwest

3377 Lake Valley Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3377 Lake Valley Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Adamsville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This Home has been recently fully renovated, brand new kitchen and bathrooms. A few key features include a master bedroom with a half bathroom, LED lighting throughout the home, and a large outdoor porch which overlooks the massive backyard.
Beautiful home recently renovated. Located in a quite neighborhood within 2 minute drive of a school and down the block from a park. This home sits on a 9,000 sq ft property which gives you plenty of room to relax in the front and back garden.

Make our home your home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3377 Lake Valley Road Northwest have any available units?
3377 Lake Valley Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3377 Lake Valley Road Northwest have?
Some of 3377 Lake Valley Road Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3377 Lake Valley Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3377 Lake Valley Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3377 Lake Valley Road Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 3377 Lake Valley Road Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3377 Lake Valley Road Northwest offer parking?
No, 3377 Lake Valley Road Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 3377 Lake Valley Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3377 Lake Valley Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3377 Lake Valley Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 3377 Lake Valley Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3377 Lake Valley Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3377 Lake Valley Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3377 Lake Valley Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3377 Lake Valley Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

