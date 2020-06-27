All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3344 Peachtree Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3344 Peachtree Road NE
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:07 AM

3344 Peachtree Road NE

3344 Peachtree Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
North Buckhead
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3344 Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30326
North Buckhead

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Desirable Sovereign. Stunning furnished two bedrooms, two and a half bath home in the sky with a separate media room. Gorgeous unobstructed South-facing views of the city. Floor-to-Ceiling windows throughout. The owner has $500,000 in upgrades throughout the home. Updated hardwood flooring throughout. Open custom kitchen by Bell with custom pewter island countertops, new tile backsplash, hardware, pantry and wine cooler. This entire home is professionally soundproofed, so feel free to enjoy your music! Loaded with A/V throughout,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3344 Peachtree Road NE have any available units?
3344 Peachtree Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3344 Peachtree Road NE have?
Some of 3344 Peachtree Road NE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3344 Peachtree Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
3344 Peachtree Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3344 Peachtree Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 3344 Peachtree Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3344 Peachtree Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 3344 Peachtree Road NE offers parking.
Does 3344 Peachtree Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3344 Peachtree Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3344 Peachtree Road NE have a pool?
No, 3344 Peachtree Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 3344 Peachtree Road NE have accessible units?
No, 3344 Peachtree Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3344 Peachtree Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3344 Peachtree Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Whitney at Sandy Springs
5555 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Smith & Porter
210 Peters Street
Atlanta, GA 30313
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30310

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus