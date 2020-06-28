3344 NE Peachtree Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Sovereign is ATL's most architecturally significant building. This spectacular condo features floor to ceiling windows, Gourmet kitchen w/ Sub Zero & Wolf appliances. Enormous master suite w/rm for office or sitting area. Well appointed master bath w/ marble flooring & counter tops & an incredible view from the spa tub. The 2nd bedroom is like a another master with it's spa bath and another porch... split bedroom plan ! 5-Star services & 2 story amenity level,very secure living w/The Buckhead Club, Bistro Niko and F2O on the grounds. Marta next door