Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:27 PM

3344 NE Peachtree Road NE

3344 Peachtree Rd NE · No Longer Available
Location

3344 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
North Buckhead

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Sovereign is ATL's most architecturally significant building. This spectacular condo features floor to ceiling windows, Gourmet kitchen w/ Sub Zero & Wolf appliances. Enormous master suite w/rm for office or sitting area. Well appointed master bath w/ marble flooring & counter tops & an incredible view from the spa tub. The 2nd bedroom is like a another master with it's spa bath and another porch... split bedroom plan ! 5-Star services & 2 story amenity level,very secure living w/The Buckhead Club, Bistro Niko and F2O on the grounds. Marta next door

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3344 NE Peachtree Road NE have any available units?
3344 NE Peachtree Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3344 NE Peachtree Road NE have?
Some of 3344 NE Peachtree Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3344 NE Peachtree Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
3344 NE Peachtree Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3344 NE Peachtree Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 3344 NE Peachtree Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3344 NE Peachtree Road NE offer parking?
No, 3344 NE Peachtree Road NE does not offer parking.
Does 3344 NE Peachtree Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3344 NE Peachtree Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3344 NE Peachtree Road NE have a pool?
No, 3344 NE Peachtree Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 3344 NE Peachtree Road NE have accessible units?
No, 3344 NE Peachtree Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3344 NE Peachtree Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3344 NE Peachtree Road NE has units with dishwashers.
