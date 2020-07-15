3282 Welmingham Drive SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

This pristine home features a light open floor plan. The living room/dining room features a fireplace and ceiling fan. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, microwave, dish washer and refrigerator. The rear patio is perfect for entertaining of just relaxing. upstairs you will find 2 guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom and the lovely master suite which features a trey ceiling, ceiling fan, double vanity, whirlpool tub and walk in closet. The 2 car garage is equipped with automatic openers. This home is located in a swim tennis community.