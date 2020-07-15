All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3282 Welmingham Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3282 Welmingham Drive SW
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

3282 Welmingham Drive SW

3282 Welmingham Dr SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Princeton Lakes
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3282 Welmingham Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This pristine home features a light open floor plan. The living room/dining room features a fireplace and ceiling fan. The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, microwave, dish washer and refrigerator. The rear patio is perfect for entertaining of just relaxing. upstairs you will find 2 guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom and the lovely master suite which features a trey ceiling, ceiling fan, double vanity, whirlpool tub and walk in closet. The 2 car garage is equipped with automatic openers. This home is located in a swim tennis community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3282 Welmingham Drive SW have any available units?
3282 Welmingham Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3282 Welmingham Drive SW have?
Some of 3282 Welmingham Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3282 Welmingham Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
3282 Welmingham Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3282 Welmingham Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 3282 Welmingham Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3282 Welmingham Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 3282 Welmingham Drive SW offers parking.
Does 3282 Welmingham Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3282 Welmingham Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3282 Welmingham Drive SW have a pool?
Yes, 3282 Welmingham Drive SW has a pool.
Does 3282 Welmingham Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 3282 Welmingham Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3282 Welmingham Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3282 Welmingham Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Sierra Terrace
3547 Buford Hwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlanta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus