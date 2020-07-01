3282 Victoria Park Sw

Amenities

Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Princeton Lakes. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and surveillance. Utilities included: heat, gas and internet. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 31st 2020. $2,500/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Blayther Sabbat at 202-236-6103 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.