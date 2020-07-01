All apartments in Atlanta
Location

3282 Victoria Park, Atlanta, GA 30331
Princeton Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Princeton Lakes. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and surveillance. Utilities included: heat, gas and internet. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 31st 2020. $2,500/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Princeton Lakes. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and surveillance. Utilities included: heat, gas and internet. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 31st 2020. $2,500/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Blayther Sabbat at 202-236-6103 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3282 Victoria Park Sw have any available units?
3282 Victoria Park Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3282 Victoria Park Sw have?
Some of 3282 Victoria Park Sw's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3282 Victoria Park Sw currently offering any rent specials?
3282 Victoria Park Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3282 Victoria Park Sw pet-friendly?
Yes, 3282 Victoria Park Sw is pet friendly.
Does 3282 Victoria Park Sw offer parking?
Yes, 3282 Victoria Park Sw offers parking.
Does 3282 Victoria Park Sw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3282 Victoria Park Sw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3282 Victoria Park Sw have a pool?
No, 3282 Victoria Park Sw does not have a pool.
Does 3282 Victoria Park Sw have accessible units?
No, 3282 Victoria Park Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 3282 Victoria Park Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3282 Victoria Park Sw has units with dishwashers.

