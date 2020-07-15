All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 328 Sydney Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
328 Sydney Street SE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

328 Sydney Street SE

328 Sydney Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Grant Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

328 Sydney Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charm abounds in this vintage bungalow with period details like three fireplaces, gleaming hardwoods and rocking-chair front porch. Located across from Grant Park Cooperative Preschool, this Grant Park home has it all! - Front porch with swing - High ceilings throughout downstairs - Living room with fireplace, antique mantel and vintage light fixture - Dining room with fireplace, antique mantel, built-in cabinets & book shelves and chandelier - White kitchen features huge farm sink, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher - Kitchen island with eat-in bar - Pantry/supply closet in kitchen - Downstairs bathroom has claw foot tub w/shower - Washer/dryer in downstairs bathroom - Downstairs bedroom features antique fireplace, ceiling fan - Stairs lead to second bedroom and full bath upstairs (banister can be easily removed so furniture can be moved upstairs.) - Open upstairs area with exposed brick includes sitting area and reading/working nooks - Bathroom features tub/shower combo and exposed brick - Skylight over stairs - Storage shed in back - Back deck - Landscaped yard - Off street parking for one in driveway Walk to the Atlanta Zoo, Cyclorama, Oakland Cemetary, I-20 and all the shops and restaurants in Grant Park. Pet friendly with some restrictions. No aggressive or dangerous breeds. Non-smokers only. Fee to hold the property: 1 month's rent (will be applied to first month's rent)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Sydney Street SE have any available units?
328 Sydney Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 Sydney Street SE have?
Some of 328 Sydney Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Sydney Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
328 Sydney Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Sydney Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 Sydney Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 328 Sydney Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 328 Sydney Street SE offers parking.
Does 328 Sydney Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 328 Sydney Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Sydney Street SE have a pool?
No, 328 Sydney Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 328 Sydney Street SE have accessible units?
No, 328 Sydney Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Sydney Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 Sydney Street SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morningside Courts
594 Wimbledon Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Elle of Buckhead
235 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Whitney at Sandy Springs
5555 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Sierra Terrace
3547 Buford Hwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Seventeen West
391 17th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30363

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus