328 Sydney Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charm abounds in this vintage bungalow with period details like three fireplaces, gleaming hardwoods and rocking-chair front porch. Located across from Grant Park Cooperative Preschool, this Grant Park home has it all! - Front porch with swing - High ceilings throughout downstairs - Living room with fireplace, antique mantel and vintage light fixture - Dining room with fireplace, antique mantel, built-in cabinets & book shelves and chandelier - White kitchen features huge farm sink, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher - Kitchen island with eat-in bar - Pantry/supply closet in kitchen - Downstairs bathroom has claw foot tub w/shower - Washer/dryer in downstairs bathroom - Downstairs bedroom features antique fireplace, ceiling fan - Stairs lead to second bedroom and full bath upstairs (banister can be easily removed so furniture can be moved upstairs.) - Open upstairs area with exposed brick includes sitting area and reading/working nooks - Bathroom features tub/shower combo and exposed brick - Skylight over stairs - Storage shed in back - Back deck - Landscaped yard - Off street parking for one in driveway Walk to the Atlanta Zoo, Cyclorama, Oakland Cemetary, I-20 and all the shops and restaurants in Grant Park. Pet friendly with some restrictions. No aggressive or dangerous breeds. Non-smokers only. Fee to hold the property: 1 month's rent (will be applied to first month's rent)