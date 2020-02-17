322 9th Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

High-end luxury townhome for immediate lease. Nestled on beautiful 9th street in Midtown Atlanta and 1 block from Piedmont Park, this location is convenient to all areas of the city. This home features an open floorpan, large picture windows providing an abundance of natural light, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths, SS appliances, marble counters, gas FP, main floor and rooftop deck with skyline views, plenty of storage, separate office, custom lighting, custom closets, custom drapes and much more.