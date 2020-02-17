All apartments in Atlanta
322 9th Street NE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:03 AM

322 9th Street NE

322 9th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

322 9th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
High-end luxury townhome for immediate lease. Nestled on beautiful 9th street in Midtown Atlanta and 1 block from Piedmont Park, this location is convenient to all areas of the city. This home features an open floorpan, large picture windows providing an abundance of natural light, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths, SS appliances, marble counters, gas FP, main floor and rooftop deck with skyline views, plenty of storage, separate office, custom lighting, custom closets, custom drapes and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 9th Street NE have any available units?
322 9th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 9th Street NE have?
Some of 322 9th Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 9th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
322 9th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 9th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 322 9th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 322 9th Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 322 9th Street NE offers parking.
Does 322 9th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 9th Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 9th Street NE have a pool?
No, 322 9th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 322 9th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 322 9th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 322 9th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 9th Street NE has units with dishwashers.
