321 10th Street Ne

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Welcome to The Artists Loft on Piedmont Park! Located in the Garden District of Midtown Atlanta, this apartment offers an ideal location walkable to restaurants and entertainment, MARTA, the Atlanta Beltline, Fox Theatre, and more. Directly across the street from Piedmont Park, this apartment is in an approximately 100 year old triplex and has its own private entrance, separate utilities which are included, two bedrooms and two baths (including a newly renovated master loft suite), hardwood floors, wonderful natural light, a large private deck, full kitchen, and a view of the park. Turn key and ready for medium or long term guests.