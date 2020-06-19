All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 321 10th Street Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
321 10th Street Ne
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

321 10th Street Ne

321 10th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

321 10th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Welcome to The Artists Loft on Piedmont Park! Located in the Garden District of Midtown Atlanta, this apartment offers an ideal location walkable to restaurants and entertainment, MARTA, the Atlanta Beltline, Fox Theatre, and more. Directly across the street from Piedmont Park, this apartment is in an approximately 100 year old triplex and has its own private entrance, separate utilities which are included, two bedrooms and two baths (including a newly renovated master loft suite), hardwood floors, wonderful natural light, a large private deck, full kitchen, and a view of the park. Turn key and ready for medium or long term guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 10th Street Ne have any available units?
321 10th Street Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 10th Street Ne have?
Some of 321 10th Street Ne's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 10th Street Ne currently offering any rent specials?
321 10th Street Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 10th Street Ne pet-friendly?
No, 321 10th Street Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 321 10th Street Ne offer parking?
No, 321 10th Street Ne does not offer parking.
Does 321 10th Street Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 10th Street Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 10th Street Ne have a pool?
No, 321 10th Street Ne does not have a pool.
Does 321 10th Street Ne have accessible units?
No, 321 10th Street Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 321 10th Street Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 10th Street Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Myrtle Street Apartments
921 Myrtle St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Haynes House
2420 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Highland View Apartments
784 Ponce de Leon Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus