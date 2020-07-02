314 Ashburton Ave SE

Amenities

Situated in the upscale East Lake neighborhood, this 3-bedroom 3.5-bathroom restored 1948 craftsman home combines refinished details like original millwork & period lighting with beautiful modern kitchen appliances and amenities. White marble kitchen island with sink sits across from top-of-the-line Viking appliances in the open kitchen adjacent to dining room. Convenient, easy living with master on main! Includes a bonus room perfect for a home office, exercise room or kid's playroom. New mechanicals - HVAC, plumbing, & Electrical. Near popular East Lake Golf Course!

