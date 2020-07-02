All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

314 Ashburton Ave SE

314 Ashburton Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

314 Ashburton Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
East Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
East Lake Luxury Home - Property Id: 192780

Situated in the upscale East Lake neighborhood, this 3-bedroom 3.5-bathroom restored 1948 craftsman home combines refinished details like original millwork & period lighting with beautiful modern kitchen appliances and amenities. White marble kitchen island with sink sits across from top-of-the-line Viking appliances in the open kitchen adjacent to dining room. Convenient, easy living with master on main! Includes a bonus room perfect for a home office, exercise room or kid's playroom. New mechanicals - HVAC, plumbing, & Electrical. Near popular East Lake Golf Course!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192780
Property Id 192780

(RLNE5411070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Ashburton Ave SE have any available units?
314 Ashburton Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 Ashburton Ave SE have?
Some of 314 Ashburton Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Ashburton Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
314 Ashburton Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Ashburton Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 Ashburton Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 314 Ashburton Ave SE offer parking?
No, 314 Ashburton Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 314 Ashburton Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 Ashburton Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Ashburton Ave SE have a pool?
No, 314 Ashburton Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 314 Ashburton Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 314 Ashburton Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Ashburton Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Ashburton Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

