Atlanta, GA
3131 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest
Last updated November 11 2019 at 3:33 AM

3131 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest

3131 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3131 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
West Manor

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This 4 sided brick home is a 3 bedroom/ 2 bath single-family home, and has been totally renovated throughout at $1,200/a month. Open house scheduled for Sunday, October 27th from 2pm to 5pm. Don't let this opportunity pass you by. Qualification criteria are as follows: Gross income needs to be 3 times your monthly rent. No evictions, credit score 500 minimum, at least one-year employment minimum, no section 8 vouchers, no pets and one-year lease term. The $65.00 application fee should be made payable to Ambassador Realty, Inc. Certified Funds only. No cash will be accepted. Application fee will be non-refundable. Application fee will be used to process both the credit and background check.
No Washer Machine/Dryer connections
This 4 sided brick home is a 3 bedroom/ 2 bath single-family home, $1,200/a month.

No Washer Machine/Dryer connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest have any available units?
3131 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3131 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest have?
Some of 3131 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3131 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 3131 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3131 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 3131 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest offers parking.
Does 3131 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 3131 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3131 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3131 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3131 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest has units with dishwashers.

