3131 Benjamin E Mays Drive Southwest

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This 4 sided brick home is a 3 bedroom/ 2 bath single-family home, and has been totally renovated throughout at $1,200/a month. Open house scheduled for Sunday, October 27th from 2pm to 5pm. Don't let this opportunity pass you by. Qualification criteria are as follows: Gross income needs to be 3 times your monthly rent. No evictions, credit score 500 minimum, at least one-year employment minimum, no section 8 vouchers, no pets and one-year lease term. The $65.00 application fee should be made payable to Ambassador Realty, Inc. Certified Funds only. No cash will be accepted. Application fee will be non-refundable. Application fee will be used to process both the credit and background check.

No Washer Machine/Dryer connections

This 4 sided brick home is a 3 bedroom/ 2 bath single-family home, $1,200/a month.



No Washer Machine/Dryer connections