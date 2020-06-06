309 Valley Brook Way NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This stunning home in Jackson Elementary is just what you have been looking for. Situated in a beautiful enclave walking distance to Chastain Park. This home boasts beautiful hardwood floors, open floor plan, 2 car garage and much more. Chef's kitchen features SS appliances, huge island w/prep sink and breakfast bar that opens to an inviting fireside great rm w/coffered ceiling. Master suite has a spa-inspired bath, a palatial walk-in closet. Low maintenance fenced patio is perfect for entertaining. Come home to this oasis located steps away from all things Atlanta.