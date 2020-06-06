All apartments in Atlanta
309 Valley Brook Way NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

309 Valley Brook Way NE

309 Valley Brook Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

309 Valley Brook Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This stunning home in Jackson Elementary is just what you have been looking for. Situated in a beautiful enclave walking distance to Chastain Park. This home boasts beautiful hardwood floors, open floor plan, 2 car garage and much more. Chef's kitchen features SS appliances, huge island w/prep sink and breakfast bar that opens to an inviting fireside great rm w/coffered ceiling. Master suite has a spa-inspired bath, a palatial walk-in closet. Low maintenance fenced patio is perfect for entertaining. Come home to this oasis located steps away from all things Atlanta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Valley Brook Way NE have any available units?
309 Valley Brook Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Valley Brook Way NE have?
Some of 309 Valley Brook Way NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Valley Brook Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
309 Valley Brook Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Valley Brook Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 309 Valley Brook Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 309 Valley Brook Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 309 Valley Brook Way NE offers parking.
Does 309 Valley Brook Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Valley Brook Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Valley Brook Way NE have a pool?
No, 309 Valley Brook Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 309 Valley Brook Way NE have accessible units?
No, 309 Valley Brook Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Valley Brook Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Valley Brook Way NE has units with dishwashers.
