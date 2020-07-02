All apartments in Atlanta
3064 Stone Gate Drive NE
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:07 PM

3064 Stone Gate Drive NE

3064 Stone Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3064 Stone Gate Drive, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom Buckhead townhome in highly desirable Stone Gate at Lenox! Enjoy the privacy this end-unit offers in the sought after gated community located off Lenox Rd. Master on main level with private ensuite, 2 story foyer, refinished hardwood floors, neutral paint colors, natural light, 2-car garage. Family room with built-in bookshelves and gas burning fireplace opens into the updated Chef's kitchen, white cabinets, granite countertops, and S. Steel appliances. Minutes to Luxury shopping at Lenox Mall & Phipps Plaza Mall, GA 400, 85 & I-285 and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3064 Stone Gate Drive NE have any available units?
3064 Stone Gate Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3064 Stone Gate Drive NE have?
Some of 3064 Stone Gate Drive NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3064 Stone Gate Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
3064 Stone Gate Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3064 Stone Gate Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 3064 Stone Gate Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3064 Stone Gate Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 3064 Stone Gate Drive NE offers parking.
Does 3064 Stone Gate Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3064 Stone Gate Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3064 Stone Gate Drive NE have a pool?
No, 3064 Stone Gate Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 3064 Stone Gate Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 3064 Stone Gate Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3064 Stone Gate Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3064 Stone Gate Drive NE has units with dishwashers.

