3064 Stone Gate Drive NE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom Buckhead townhome in highly desirable Stone Gate at Lenox! Enjoy the privacy this end-unit offers in the sought after gated community located off Lenox Rd. Master on main level with private ensuite, 2 story foyer, refinished hardwood floors, neutral paint colors, natural light, 2-car garage. Family room with built-in bookshelves and gas burning fireplace opens into the updated Chef's kitchen, white cabinets, granite countertops, and S. Steel appliances. Minutes to Luxury shopping at Lenox Mall & Phipps Plaza Mall, GA 400, 85 & I-285 and much more!