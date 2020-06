Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Park the car! You will not need one at this renovated one-bedroom unit w/ screened porch/sunroom and hardwood floors. Unit#119 is on the first floor overlooking the landscaped front yard. The Shops of Buckhead, restaurants, groceries and Buckhead Village are your neighbors. All utilities are included in the monthly HOA fee. Amenities include a salt-water pool, fitness center, gazebo, courtyard & library/meeting space. Bonus storage unit.