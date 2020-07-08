All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 1 2019 at 6:13 PM

3038 Liberty Way NW

3038 Liberty Parkway Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3038 Liberty Parkway Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Town Home in a Gated neighborhood, with 24 hour Security (Gate and Guard), Pool and Pet Walk area! Conveniently located, with easy access to both, Buckhead and Midtown. The home features Hardwoods throughout the Main Floor (2nd Floor). The spacious kitchen features a walk-in pantry, island, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This home was one of the last built, and therefore, one of the newest. Finished bedroom and full bath in the terrace level. One car can be housed in the garage, and another can park in the driveway. Publix in walking distance. Restaurants, Shopping, and Top Golf nearby. Washer and Dryer included!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3038 Liberty Way NW have any available units?
3038 Liberty Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3038 Liberty Way NW have?
Some of 3038 Liberty Way NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3038 Liberty Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
3038 Liberty Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3038 Liberty Way NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3038 Liberty Way NW is pet friendly.
Does 3038 Liberty Way NW offer parking?
Yes, 3038 Liberty Way NW offers parking.
Does 3038 Liberty Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3038 Liberty Way NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3038 Liberty Way NW have a pool?
Yes, 3038 Liberty Way NW has a pool.
Does 3038 Liberty Way NW have accessible units?
No, 3038 Liberty Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3038 Liberty Way NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3038 Liberty Way NW has units with dishwashers.

