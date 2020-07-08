3038 Liberty Way NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Town Home in a Gated neighborhood, with 24 hour Security (Gate and Guard), Pool and Pet Walk area! Conveniently located, with easy access to both, Buckhead and Midtown. The home features Hardwoods throughout the Main Floor (2nd Floor). The spacious kitchen features a walk-in pantry, island, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This home was one of the last built, and therefore, one of the newest. Finished bedroom and full bath in the terrace level. One car can be housed in the garage, and another can park in the driveway. Publix in walking distance. Restaurants, Shopping, and Top Golf nearby. Washer and Dryer included!!