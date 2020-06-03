3002 Lenox Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Luxurious Executive Style Town Home on Lenox Road. Quiet enclave with the convenience of city living. Offering an open floorplan w/ chef's kitchen fit for entertaining, overlooking family room, high end appliances, w/granite kitchen island, and wet bar/butler's pantry. Tons of natural light, finished basement w/ bedroom suite on terrace level. 2-car garage w/ custom doors. Master ensuite w/ huge walk-in closet! Convenient location to Buckhead and Midtown. Community includes a relaxing green space, and a creek with bridges and walking trails near schools and shopping.