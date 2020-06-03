All apartments in Atlanta
3002 Lenox Road NE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

3002 Lenox Road NE

3002 Lenox Road · No Longer Available
Location

3002 Lenox Road, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxurious Executive Style Town Home on Lenox Road. Quiet enclave with the convenience of city living. Offering an open floorplan w/ chef's kitchen fit for entertaining, overlooking family room, high end appliances, w/granite kitchen island, and wet bar/butler's pantry. Tons of natural light, finished basement w/ bedroom suite on terrace level. 2-car garage w/ custom doors. Master ensuite w/ huge walk-in closet! Convenient location to Buckhead and Midtown. Community includes a relaxing green space, and a creek with bridges and walking trails near schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Lenox Road NE have any available units?
3002 Lenox Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3002 Lenox Road NE have?
Some of 3002 Lenox Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 Lenox Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Lenox Road NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Lenox Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 3002 Lenox Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3002 Lenox Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 3002 Lenox Road NE does offer parking.
Does 3002 Lenox Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 Lenox Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Lenox Road NE have a pool?
No, 3002 Lenox Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Lenox Road NE have accessible units?
No, 3002 Lenox Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Lenox Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 Lenox Road NE has units with dishwashers.
