300 Brickworks Circle NE

Immaculate Condo in the Heart of Inman Park. With the Krog Street Market and the Beltline just steps away, this condo has an unparalleled intown location. Walk to shops, restaurants, Piedmont Park, Ponce City Market and more! Open floor plan, eat-in breakfast bar, SS appliance/granite counter tops, half-bath downstairs. Upstairs is large master bedroom with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom in natural stone with glass shower. One-car garage with storage space, community pool. Pet friendly with some restrictions.No aggressive or dangerous breeds.