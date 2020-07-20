All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 300 Brickworks Circle NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
300 Brickworks Circle NE
Last updated May 7 2019 at 6:05 AM

300 Brickworks Circle NE

300 Brickworks Circle NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Inman Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

300 Brickworks Circle NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Inman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate Condo in the Heart of Inman Park. With the Krog Street Market and the Beltline just steps away, this condo has an unparalleled intown location. Walk to shops, restaurants, Piedmont Park, Ponce City Market and more! Open floor plan, eat-in breakfast bar, SS appliance/granite counter tops, half-bath downstairs. Upstairs is large master bedroom with walk-in closet and en suite bathroom in natural stone with glass shower. One-car garage with storage space, community pool. Pet friendly with some restrictions.No aggressive or dangerous breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Brickworks Circle NE have any available units?
300 Brickworks Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Brickworks Circle NE have?
Some of 300 Brickworks Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Brickworks Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
300 Brickworks Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Brickworks Circle NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Brickworks Circle NE is pet friendly.
Does 300 Brickworks Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 300 Brickworks Circle NE offers parking.
Does 300 Brickworks Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Brickworks Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Brickworks Circle NE have a pool?
Yes, 300 Brickworks Circle NE has a pool.
Does 300 Brickworks Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 300 Brickworks Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Brickworks Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Brickworks Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morningside Courts
594 Wimbledon Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
The Manor at Buckhead
3558 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus