2950 Rivermeade Drive NW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities hot tub

Live on the west side of Buckhead on a quiet residential and private street. Very rare opportunity to be on the lake within the community. Open spaces in kitchen, living room and dining room. Double french doors open to entertaining patio and spa tub overlooking the lake. Open family room with fireplace and incredible views of the lake. Upstairs has outdoor patio off of bedroom and 3 additional bedrooms. A minute to the best private schools in town and close to shopping. Excellent condition! Now available for long term lease. minimum 1 year. Available within 30 days.